Timeline for Rocket Lab’s launch of DARPA’s R3D2 tech demo satellite

EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated March 24 with new launch date.

Rocket Lab’s light-class Electron launcher is set to take off on its fifth flight from New Zealand, aiming for a 264-mile-high (425-kilometer) orbit with DARPA’s R3D2 technology demonstration satellite.

The two-stage, 55-foot-tall (17-meter) rocket is scheduled for liftoff during a four-hour window opening at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT) Tuesday from Rocket Lab’s commercial launch complex on Mahia Peninsula on New Zealand’s North Island.

The privately-developed Electron launcher is making its fifth flight after its maiden flight in May 2017 reached space, but faltered before reaching orbit, followed by four successful missions in a row that deployed nanosatellites into low Earth orbit.

Read our mission preview story for details on the launch and the R3D2 satellite.

The timeline posted below is accompanied by animation provided by Rocket Lab that illustrates the approximate appearance of the major flight events.

Data source: Rocket Lab

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:20: Max-Q

T+0:02:34: MECO

T+0:02:37: First Stage Separation

T+0:02:41: Second Stage Ignition

T+0:03:06: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:53: SECO

T+0:08:57: Kick Stage Separation

T+0:49:52: Kick Stage Ignition

T+0:51:45: Kick Stage Shutdown

T+0:53:15: R3D2 Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.