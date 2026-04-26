SpaceX flies 25 Starlink satellites to orbit on its 50th Falcon 9 launch of the year

SpaceX launched its 50th Falcon 9 rocket of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday, carrying another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service.

Liftoff of the Starlink 17-16 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East occurred under cloudy skies at 7:37 a.m. PDT (10:37 a.m. EDT / 14:37 UTC). The rocket carrying 25 of SpaceX’s Starlink V2 Mini broadband internet satellites took a southerly trajectory on departure from the central California coast.

SpaceX used first stage booster B1088 for this mission. It was making its 15th flight following the launches of the NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx and NROL-57 missions, plus 10 previous batches of Starlink satellites.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1088 made an autonomous landing on the SpaceX drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You. It was the 193rd landing on this vessel and the 603rd booster landing to date.

SpaceX confirmed a successful deployment of the 25 Starlink satellites from the second stage a little over an hour into flight.