Photos: Mobile gantry rolled back to reveal Delta 4 rocket at Vandenberg

The 32-story-tall mobile service tower at the Delta 4’s launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California was retracted away from the rocket Thursday in advance of a planned liftoff with a top secret National Reconnaissance Office payload.

The classified NROL-47 payload is set to ride the 217-foot-tall (66-meter) rocket from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg. It will be the last “single-stick” Delta 4-Medium rocket to fly from the remote facility on California’s Central Coast.

