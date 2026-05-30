SpaceX launches 50th Starlink mission of 2026

Update May 30, 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 UTC): SpaceX confirms deployment of the 24 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched its 50th dedicated Starlink mission of 2026 with a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday morning.

The Starlink 17-41 mission added another 24 broadband internet satellites to the company’s low Earth orbit constellation. It consists of more than 10,000 spacecraft in orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East happened at 8:25 a.m. PDT (11:25 a.m. EDT / 1525 UTC). The rocket will fly on a south-southwesterly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

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SpaceX launched the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1082. This was its 22nd flight after launching missions, like USSF-62, NROL-145, and OneWeb Launch 20.

More than eight minutes after liftoff, B1082 landed on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This was the 199th landing on this vessel and the 617th booster landing to date for SpaceX.