Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

Update June 3, 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 UTC): SpaceX adjusted the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX is set to launch a batch of its Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday morning.

The Starlink 17-47 mission will add another 24 broadband internet to its low Earth orbit constellation. There are currently more than 10,000 satellites in orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 8:40:39 a.m. PDT (11:40:39 a.m. EDT / 1540:39 UTC). The Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a south-southwesterly trajectory upon leaving the pad.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

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SpaceX will launch the mission with the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1088. This will be its 16th flight after launching missions, like NASA’s SPHEREx, Transporter-12 and NROl-126.

More than eight minutes after liftoff, B1088 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 200th landing on this vessel and the 618th booster landing to date.