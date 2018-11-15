November 15, 2018
Breaking News

Falcon 9 launch timeline with Es’hail 2

November 15, 2018 Stephen Clark

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Thursday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Es’hail 2 communications satellite into orbit around 32 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:46 p.m. EST Thursday (2046 GMT) at the opening of a 103-minute launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the Es’hail 2 communications satellite, a spacecraft manufactured in Japan by Mitsubishi Electric Corp. for Es’hailSat, Qatar’s national satellite communications company.

The satellite carries Ku-band and Ka-band transponders to beam broadband connections, television and other data relay services across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

After deployment from the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket in an elliptical transfer orbit, Es’hail 2 will use its on-board hydrazine-fueled engine and electric thrusters to boost itself into a circular geostationary orbit more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) over the equator at 26 degrees east longitude.

Es’hail 2, based on Melco’s DS2000 satellite bus, is designed for a 15-year mission.

The Falcon 9 rocket launching Es’hail 2 will fly in the upgraded “Block 5” configuration, with a new second stage and a first stage previously flown on the Telstar 19 VANTAGE launch in July.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Es’hail 2.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

After the rocket’s nine Merlin engines pass an automated health check, hold-down clamps will release the Falcon 9 booster for liftoff from pad 39A.

T+0:00:59: Mach 1

The Falcon 9 rocket reaches Mach 1, the speed of sound, as the nine Merlin 1D engines provide more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

T+0:01:06: Max Q

The Falcon 9 rocket reaches Max Q, the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure.

T+0:02:35: MECO

The Falcon 9’s nine Merlin 1D engines shut down.

T+0:02:39: Stage 1 Separation

The Falcon 9’s first stage separates from the second stage moments after MECO.

T+0:02:46: First Ignition of Second Stage

The second stage Merlin 1D vacuum engine ignites for a six-minute burn to put the rocket and Es’hail 2 into a preliminary parking orbit.

T+0:03:47: Fairing Jettison

The 5.2-meter (17.1-foot) diameter payload fairing jettisons once the Falcon 9 rocket ascends through the dense lower atmosphere. The 43-foot-tall fairing is made of two clamshell-like halves composed of carbon fiber with an aluminum honeycomb core.

T+0:06:22: Stage 1 Entry Burn

A subset of the first stage’s Merlin 1D engines ignite for an entry burn to slow down for landing on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. A final landing burn will occur just before touchdown.

T+0:08:07: SECO 1

The second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket shuts down after reaching a preliminary low-altitude orbit. The upper stage and Es’hail 2 begin a coast phase scheduled to last more than 18 minutes before the second stage Merlin vacuum engine reignites.

T+0:08:16: Stage 1 Landing

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster touches down on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

T+0:26:34: Second Ignition of Second Stage

The Falcon 9’s second stage Merlin engine restarts to propel the Es’hail 2 communications satellite into an elliptical transfer orbit.

T+0:27:29: SECO 2

The Merlin engine shuts down after a short burn to put the Es’hail 2 satellite in the proper elliptical orbit for deployment.

T+0:32:29: Es’hail 2 Separation

The Es’hail 2 satellite separates from the Falcon 9 rocket into an elliptical transfer orbit, on the way to a perch in geostationary orbit.

