Preview: NASA updates progress towards established a Moon Base, Artemis 3 mission

Nearly two months after first unveiling its big plans to establish a Moon Base at the lunar south pole, NASA leadership is set to provide an update.

On Tuesday afternoon, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will discuss the work that has been happening behind the scenes and the preparations being made for the first few missions supporting the Moon Base.

“These are uncrewed, robotic missions to the surface. We’re also going to talk about some announcements related to some missions that will fly later next year and in 2028, including the first rover that someday, when our astronauts get to the surface of the Moon, will get to drive around it,” Isaacman said during an appears on Fox News Tuesday morning.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage of the briefing beginning shortly before the news conference gets underway at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 UTC).

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Isaacman will also be joined by Lori Glaze, associate administrator of the newly established Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate (HSMD), and Carlos García-Galán, the Moon Base program manager, which is now under HSMD.

This past Friday, NASA announced a new mission directorate realignment, which unveiled not only HSMD, but also the Research and Technology Mission Directorate (RTMD). The agency did not alter the Science Mission Directorate (SMD).

“NASA will integrate the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate and Space Technology Mission Directorate into the new RTMD,” the agency wrote in a press release. “As a combined research, space technology, and aeronautics organization charged with nuclear power and propulsion development, RTMD will ensure NASA has the capabilities needed for the mission of today and the future.”

HSMD encompasses the former Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate and the Space Operations Mission Directorate.