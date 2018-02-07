Audio: Elon Musk speaks with reporters after Falcon Heavy test launch

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk briefed reporters on the status of the Falcon Heavy test flight, and several of the company’s other projects, shortly after the huge rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon Heavy took off from launch pad 39A at the Florida spaceport at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) Tuesday, debuting the world’s most powerful rocket currently in service.

Musk discussed the performance of the Falcon Heavy, its significance for SpaceX and the wider launch industry, and the status of SpaceX’s planned BFR rocket, an even bigger booster and spaceship combination that could ferry astronauts, and eventually regular people, into the solar system.

