Video: Falcon 9 fires away from pad 39A

Video credit: Spaceflight Now

This zoomed-in shot shows SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket firing off launch pad 39A Thursday with the U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifted off from pad 39A at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) with the U.S. Air Force’s X-37B spaceplane, a robotic miniature space shuttle that can operate without a crew for years in orbit, then return to landing on a runway.

It was the 41st launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since the first version of SpaceX’s primary launcher debuted in June 2010, and the 13th Falcon 9 flight of the year.

