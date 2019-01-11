Live coverage: SpaceX launches first Falcon 9 mission of the year

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with 10 next-generation Iridium communications satellites. SpaceX’s live video coverage begins at approximately 7:16 a.m. PST (10:16 a.m. EST; 1516 GMT). Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.