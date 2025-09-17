Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast in the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

The Starlink 10-61 mission will see a batch of 28 Starlink V2 mini satellites launched into a low Earth orbit about an hour after liftoff. SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 65 percent chance for favorable weather during the launch window. Meteorologists said they are watching out for the impact from cumulus clouds.

“Although these clouds are likely to be isolated-to-scattered, a concentrated band of moisture bringing more cloud cover and longer periods of unfavorable conditions to the Cape is possible,” launch weather officers wrote. “Outside of that situation, most of the cloud tops should remain at, or below, flight-through levels but some tops may extend high enough to require more standoff distance.”

The launch will be the seventh flight for Falcon 9 first stage booster B1092. Previous missions included three national security missions, two batches of Starlink satellites and SpaceX’s 32nd cargo flight to the International Space Station.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX plans to land B1092 on the drone ship, Just Read the Instructions. If all goes well, this will be the 136th touchdown for this vessel and the 506th booster landing to date.