January 3, 2018
Breaking News

SpaceX releases close up images of Falcon Heavy’s launch pad debut

January 3, 2018 Spaceflight Now

SpaceX has released the first close-up images and video of the Falcon Heavy rocket at launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was rolled out on December 28, 2017 and raised vertical on the launch pad. It was lowered and returned to its hangar the following day. The Falcon Heavy will return to the launch pad soon for a static test fire of its 27 first stage engines, with its maiden flight planned later in the month. Photos: SpaceX.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!