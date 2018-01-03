SpaceX releases close up images of Falcon Heavy’s launch pad debut

SpaceX has released the first close-up images and video of the Falcon Heavy rocket at launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was rolled out on December 28, 2017 and raised vertical on the launch pad. It was lowered and returned to its hangar the following day. The Falcon Heavy will return to the launch pad soon for a static test fire of its 27 first stage engines, with its maiden flight planned later in the month. Photos: SpaceX.

With more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff—equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft at full power—Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. https://t.co/NneqPRPr46 pic.twitter.com/oswCUreG6i — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 3, 2018