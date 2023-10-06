Live coverage: Atlas 5 rocket to launch Amazon’s first Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral

The first of Amazon’s satellites for its Project Kuiper internet constellation are set to be launched today aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket. The launch window opens at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 UTC) and lasts for two hours.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT (15:30 UTC), ULA entered the first of two planned 15-minute holds with the second set to occur at T-4 minutes. The launch team said it’s tracking no issues. Follow along for live launch coverage on YouTube and read up on the mission by clicking here.

Amazon purchased nine Atlas 5 launches for its internet constellation along with 38 flights aboard the forthcoming Vulcan rocket.