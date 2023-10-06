Live coverage: Atlas 5 rocket to launch Amazon’s first Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral

October 6, 2023 Spaceflight Now

 

The first of Amazon’s satellites for its Project Kuiper internet constellation are set to be launched today aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket. The launch window opens at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 UTC) and lasts for two hours.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT (15:30 UTC), ULA entered the first of two planned 15-minute holds with the second set to occur at T-4 minutes. The launch team said it’s tracking no issues. Follow along for live launch coverage on YouTube and read up on the mission by clicking here.

Amazon purchased nine Atlas 5 launches for its internet constellation along with 38 flights aboard the forthcoming Vulcan rocket.

