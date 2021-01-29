Live coverage: SpaceX counting down to Falcon 9 static fire today

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s 18th batch of approximately 60 Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Spaceflight Now Members can watch a live view of the Falcon 9 rocket on pad 39A. SpaceX’s live webcast will be available on this page for everyone beginning around 15 minutes before launch.