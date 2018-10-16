October 16, 2018
Breaking News

Live coverage: Atlas 5 rocket poised for launch from Cape Canaveral

October 16, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with the U.S. Air Force’s fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

ULA’s live video coverage of the Atlas 5 launch will begin at 11:55 p.m. EDT on Oct. 16 (0355 GMT on Oct. 17).

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!