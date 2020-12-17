December 17, 2020
Live coverage: SpaceX readies Falcon 9 rocket for launch with secret NRO payload

December 17, 2020 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the NROL-108 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

SpaceX webcast

SpaceX’s live video webcast begins around 15 minutes prior to launch, and will be available on this page.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

