Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 27 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch its next batch of optimized Starlink V2 Mini satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station shortly after midnight on Saturday, weather permitting.

The mission, Starlink 10-34, is comprised of 27 broadband internet satellites. Prior to launch, SpaceX launched more than 1,400 of these low Earth orbit satellites in 2025 alone.

The company is targeting the liftoff of its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at 12:26 a.m. EDT (0426 UTC), which is the opening of a four-hour launch window.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

On Friday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 60 percent chance for favorable weather at the opening of the window. Meteorologists anticipate things to notably improve near the end of SpaceX’s Saturday morning launch opportunities.

“ Increasing moisture and a weaker east coast sea-breeze through this weekend will increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms near the Spaceport in the afternoons and evenings for the primary and back-up launch opportunities,” launch weather officers wrote. “Confidence is moderate to high that conditions will improve from the beginning to the end of the launch windows as convection diminishes.”

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1092 to launch the Starlink 10-34 mission, which will fly for a fifth time. Its previous missions are:

Starlink 12-13

NROL-69

CRS-32

GPS III SV08

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1092 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 115th touchdown on this vessel and the 469th booster landing to date.