Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 26 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is preparing for the second of two planned Saturday Falcon 9 rocket launches. This time, launch will take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

It aims to launch 26 more Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit, adding to a constellation nearly 8,000 strong. The Starlink 15-7 mission is scheduled to launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:13 a.m. PDT (1:13 p.m. EDT, 1713 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster being used on this mission has the tail number B1088 and will be flying for an eighth time. It’s previous launches included NASA’s SPHEREx, two missions for the National Reconnaissance Office and the Transporter-12 ride share mission.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1088 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ If successful, it will be the 139th touchdown on this vessel and the 470th booster landing to date.