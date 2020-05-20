Photos: Atlas 5 rocket lifts off with U.S. military’s X-37B spaceplane

Launching the sixth mission of the U.S. military’s super-secret X-37B spaceplane program, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifted off Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral and successfully delivered its clandestine cargo to orbit.

The 197-foot-tall (60-meter) Atlas 5 rocket launched from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT) Sunday, a day later than planned after gusty winds scrubbed a launch attempt Saturday.

Riding the power of its Russian-made RD-180 main engine, the Atlas 5 flew in a rarely-used configuration with an enlarged payload shroud and no solid rocket boosters. Sunday’s launch was just the seventh time that particular Atlas 5 configuration flew among the the 84 Atlas 5 missions overall to date.

The imagery below comes from ULA’s launch highlights video, and from ULA and Spaceflight Now photographers stationed around Cape Canaveral to cover Sunday’s mission.

