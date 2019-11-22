November 23, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft rolls out of factory

November 22, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

Boeing’s first Starliner spacecraft designed to fly to the International Space Station rolled out of a converted space shuttle hangar before dawn Thursday.

The 16.5-foot-tall (5-meter) capsule emerged from its factory around 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) Thursday to begin a journey of several miles to United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility near pad 41, where the spacecraft was hoisted atop an Atlas 5 rocket.

Boeing and ULA teams paused the spacecraft’s transfer outside the factory for a brief ceremony and speeches. By Thursday afternoon, the spacecraft — fully fueled with hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide propellants — was hoisted into the VIF by a crane and carefully placed on top of an adapter on top of the Atlas 5.

The fully-stacked Atlas 5 with the Starliner spacecraft stands 172 feet (52.4 meters) tall. It’s a new configuration for the Atlas 5 with a dual-engine Centaur upper stage and no payload fairing, a structure used to shield satellites during launch.

The Atlas 5 configuration is designated the “N22” because it has no payload fairing, two strap-on solid rocket boosters, and two RL10 engines on its Centaur upper stage.

Boeing assembled the Starliner spacecraft inside the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, or C3PF, a converted space shuttle hangar that NASA turned over to Boeing after the shuttle’s retirement.

The Starliner spacecraft that rolled out of the C3PF Thursday will fly on a one-week unpiloted test mission to the International Space Station, proving out systems before the first crewed Starliner mission next year. Liftoff from pad 41 is scheduled for 7:47 a.m. EST (1247 GMT) on Dec. 17.

Read our full story for details on the Starliner’s rollout to the launch pad.

Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Boeing’s Starliner rolls out of the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility early Thursday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Bob Cabana, director of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, speaks at a ceremony Friday marking the rollout of the Starliner crew capsule. Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: NASA/Cory Huston
Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett
Credit: NASA/Cory Huston
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility. Credit: NASA/Cory Huston
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility. Credit: NASA/Cory Huston
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 6 rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility. Credit: NASA/Cory Huston
The Starliner spacecraft was stacked atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket Thursday afternoon at Cape Canaveral. Credit: Boeing/United Launch Alliance

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!