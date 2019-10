X-37B’s return to Cape Canaveral in images

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.



The U.S. Air Force has released an infrared video and additional images from Sunday’s landing of the military’s X-37B spaceplane in Florida after a top secret mission that lasted more than two years.

The unpiloted spaceplane touched down at the Shuttle Landing Facility runway at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 3:51 a.m. EDT (0751 GMT) Sunday, the Air Force said.

About one-quarter the length of a space shuttle orbiter, the X-37B spaceplane landed to conclude a 780-day mission that began Sept. 7, 2017, with liftoff on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from launch pad 39A, a few miles from the three-mile-long landing strip at KSC.

Details about the Boeing-built spaceplane’s mission in orbit have not been revealed by the Air Force, beyond statements suggesting the X-37B tested advanced thermal control system technologies for use in future satellites.

