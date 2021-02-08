February 9, 2021
Photos: Sixty more Starlinks rocket through moonlit sky over Cape Canaveral

February 8, 2021 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

With another SpaceX rocket poised for launch just a few miles away, a Falcon 9 launcher soared through a moonlit sky over Cape Canaveral on Feb. 4 carrying 60 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

These photos show the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket taking off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:19 a.m. EST (0619 GMT) on Feb. 4. Nine Merlin 1D engines, consuming kerosene in combination with super-cold liquid oxygen, powered the rocket off the pad with 1.7 million pounds of fiery orange thrust.

The rocket’s reusable booster fired through a clear night sky, steering the Falcon 9 by the moon as seen from well-aligned observers to the west of the launch pad.

These photos show the Falcon 9 rocket’s climb into space. The Falcon 9’s upper stage deployed all 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit about an hour after liftoff.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
A Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Thursday, while another Falcon 9 stands in the foreground on pad 39A for liftoff this weekend. Credit: SpaceX
Credit: SpaceX
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: SpaceX

