Photos: Radarsat satellites encapsulated in Falcon 9 payload fairing

Canada’s three new Radarsat Earth observation satellites were encapsulated inside the payload fairing of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket ahead of their liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

These photos show the three Canadian-built satellites, each weighing about 3,150 pounds (1,430 kilograms) fully fueled, being mounted to their specially-designed dispenser and then enclosed within the Falcon 9 rocket’s payload shroud inside a clean room at Vandenberg.

Read our full story for details on the mission.