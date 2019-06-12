June 13, 2019
Photos: Radarsat satellites encapsulated in Falcon 9 payload fairing

June 12, 2019 Stephen Clark

Canada’s three new Radarsat Earth observation satellites were encapsulated inside the payload fairing of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket ahead of their liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

These photos show the three Canadian-built satellites, each weighing about 3,150 pounds (1,430 kilograms) fully fueled, being mounted to their specially-designed dispenser and then enclosed within the Falcon 9 rocket’s payload shroud inside a clean room at Vandenberg.

Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
Credit: MDA/Canadian Space Agency
