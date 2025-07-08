SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launched its latest batch of broadband internet satellites onboard its Falcon 9 rocket in a predawn Falcon 9 launch on Tuesday.

The mission, dubbed Starlink 10-28, carried 28 satellites into low Earth orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station occurred at 4:21 a.m. EDT (0821 UTC).

SpaceX used Falcon 9 first stage booster B1077 on this mission, which was launching for a 22nd time. Its previous missions include NASA’s Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06 and 17 previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1077 landed on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ It was the 117th touchdown for this vessel and the 473rd booster landing for SpaceX to date.