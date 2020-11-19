November 20, 2020
Breaking News

Photos: Atlas 5’s stunning climb to space at sunset

November 19, 2020 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

This photo gallery includes a series of spectacular pictures of the launch of an Atlas 5 rocket Nov. 13 from Cape Canaveral with a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The 206-foot-tall (63-meter) United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket fired off pad 41 at Cape Canaveral at 5:32 p.m. EST (2232 GMT) on Nov. 13, debuting a new strap-on solid rocket motor design produced by Northrop Grumman.

A few hours later, the NRO and ULA declared the mission a success, extending ULA’s streak of successful launches to 141 since the company’s formation in 2006 as a 50-50 joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

These photos show the Atlas 5 rocket blasting off from pad 41 with nearly 1.8 million pounds of thrust from its RD-180 main engine and three solid rocket boosters. The last three photos show jettison of the Atlas 5’s three strap-on boosters and payload fairing.

Read our full story on the launch for details.

Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Stephen Clark / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark / Spaceflight Now
Credit: United Launch Alliance
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now
Credit: Alex Polimeni / Spaceflight Now

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!