Photos: Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon stand tall at pad 39A

These photos show the 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at launch pad 39A, ready for liftoff Saturday from Florida’s Space Coast on a critical test flight to the International Space Station.

Liftoff from pad 39A is scheduled for 2:49 a.m. EST (0749 GMT) to begin a 27-hour trek to the station, demonstrating SpaceX’s new human-rated capsule before astronauts ride it on a space mission later this year.

