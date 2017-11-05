Photos from last week’s Falcon 9 launch with Koreasat 5A

Look back on the Oct. 30 launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with this gallery of photos showing the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) launcher lifting off from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 booster took off at 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT) on Oct. 30 with Koreasat 5A, a commercial communications satellite destined to provide television, broadband Internet and other multimedia services from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, including Korea and Japan.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.