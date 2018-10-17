October 17, 2018
Breaking News

Video: Atlas 5 rocket blasts off with AEHF 4 satellite

October 17, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

The U.S. Air Force’s fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency spacecraft launched Wednesday from Cape Canaveral on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket, expanding the reach of the military’s most secure, jam-resistant satellite communications network.

The 197-foot-tall (60-meter) Atlas 5 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad at 12:15 a.m. EDT (0415 GMT) Wednesday.

Five solid rocket boosters and a kerosene-fueled RD-180 main engine pushed the launcher into the sky with 2.6 million pounds of thrust, and the Atlas 5 steered east from Florida’s Space Coast over the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch marked the fifth Atlas 5 flight of the year, and the 79th launch of an Atlas 5 rocket since it debuted in August 2002. It was also the 17th space launch of 2018 from Cape Canaveral, a number that includes launches by ULA’s Atlas 5 and Delta 4 rockets, and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy boosters.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!