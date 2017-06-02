Video: Replay of Soyuz MS-03 crew landing in Kazakhstan

Watch a replay of the landing of Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet inside the Soyuz MS-03 crew capsule on the Kazakh stepped Friday, ending their six-and-a-half month expedition on the International Space Station.

The duo departed the space station at 1047 GMT (6:47 a.m. EDT), braked out of orbit with a de-orbit burn and rode the Soyuz capsule to a parachute-assisted, rocket-cushioned landing nearly 90 miles east of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 1410 GMT (10:10 a.m. EDT; 8:10 p.m. Kazakhstan time).

Read our full story for details on the landing.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.