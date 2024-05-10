News from the Press Site: New SpaceX spacesuits and China’s Chang’e 6 reaches orbit around the Moon

May 10, 2024 Will Robinson-Smith

In this week’s edition of News from the Press Site, Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith is joined by Jeff Foust, senior writer at Space News, and Bill Harwood, space consultant for CBS News.

The panel discusses the upcoming valve work being done to ready ULA’s Atlas V rocket for the Starliner Crew Flight Test, China’s Chang’e 6 mission reaching lunar orbit, SpaceX’s new spacesuits and much more.

Watch the Quilty Space webinar on SpaceX’s Starlink finances here: https://mailchi.mp/quiltyspace.com/we…

Jeff Foust, Space News:

Bill Harwood, CBS News:

