May 17, 2021
Breaking News

Live coverage: Atlas 5 rocket ready for Monday launch with Space Force satellite

May 17, 2021 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Atlas 5 rocket with the SBIRS GEO 5 missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

ULA Broadcast

Live shot of launch pad

United Launch Alliance’s live launch broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT) Monday, May 17.

