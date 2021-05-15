Live coverage: SpaceX rocket rolls out for launch at Kennedy Space Center

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s next batch of Starlink broadband satellites. There are 52 Starlink satellites on this mission, plus two rideshare payloads from Capella Space and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

EDITOR’S NOTE: SpaceX’s live webcast begins about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Until then, you can watch live views of the Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad by selecting the “Live view of pad 39A” tab.