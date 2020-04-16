Live coverage: SpaceX rolls out Falcon 9 rocket for test-firing

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch SpaceX’s seventh batch of Starlink broadband satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.