Live coverage: Soyuz launch from French Guiana scrubbed

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana with the first COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, or CSG 1, radar surveillance satellite for ASI, the Italian space agency. The European Space Agency’s Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite, or CHEOPS, will fly as a secondary payload on the mission, along with three CubeSats. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at 0834 GMT (3:34 a.m. EST) and will be available here.

