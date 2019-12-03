Live coverage: Atlas 5, Starliner spacecraft readied for launch day dress rehearsal

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Live coverage of preparations for the next United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launch from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on an unpiloted test flight to the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Check here for live updates on Atlas 5 launch preparations. Spaceflight Now Members can watch a live view of the launch pad.
If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.