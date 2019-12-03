December 3, 2019
Live coverage: Atlas 5, Starliner spacecraft readied for launch day dress rehearsal

December 3, 2019 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of preparations for the next United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launch from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission will launch Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on an unpiloted test flight to the International Space Station. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility. Credit: NASA/Cory Huston

