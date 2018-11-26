InSight’s entry, descent and landing timeline

InSight will have more mass entering the atmosphere — about 1,340 pounds (608 kilograms) vs. 1,263 pounds (573 kilograms).

InSight will land at an elevation about 4,900 feet (1.5 kilometers) higher than Phoenix did, so it will have less atmosphere to use for deceleration.

InSight will land during a Martian season (early winter in the northern hemisphere) when dust storms have grown to global proportions in some prior Martian years.

In order to address some of the differences, InSight uses a thicker heat shield capable of withstanding “sandblasting” by a Martian dust storm, and its parachute will open at a higher speed than Phoenix’s chute. The parachute suspension lines on InSight also use stronger materials, according to NASA.

InSight’s flying saucer-shaped entry vehicle measures around 8.7 feet (2.64 meters) in diameter, and its heat shield is made of an ablative material composed primarily of crushed cork, which will burn away during the scorching hypersonic passage through the Martian atmosphere.

Landing is scheduled for 2:54 p.m. EST (11:54 a.m. PST; 1954 GMT) Monday, a time that includes an 8.1-minute delay for radio signals to travel from Mars to Earth.

The lander will transmit a UHF signal throughout the entry, descent and landing to NASA’s MarCO CubeSats, which accompanied InSight on its launch to Mars in May. If they work, the twin MarCO spacecraft, each about the size of a briefcase, will relay the signal back to Earth in X-band as they zip past Mars on a flyby trajectory.

But the CubeSats are an experimental part of the mission, and they don’t have to work for InSight to successfully land on Mars. The primary way engineers plan to receive data from InSight is through the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a satellite flying around Mars, which will listen for the lander’s signals during its descent.

MRO is unable to simultaneously listen for InSight’s signal and transmit to Earth, so the data will be stored aboard the satellite and replayed back to the ground later Monday.

In addition to the spacecraft at Mars listening for InSight, the two huge radio telescopes in West Virginia and Germany will listen for the lander’s beacon transmitted directly to Earth. Engineers hope to measure the Doppler shift in that signal to discern whether InSight has deployed its parachute, and jettisoned its heat shield.

After landing, InSight will send out two signals confirming it has reached the surface: a “tone beacon” through its UHF antenna and a “beep” through its X-band antenna.

“This X-band ‘beep’ is expected to turn on about seven minutes after landing, and will be a clear indicator that InSight is functional on the surface,” officials wrote in the press kit for InSight’s landing.