Watch a video replay of the Falcon Heavy’s first night launch

This video replay shows the liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with 5.1 million pounds of thrust, followed by the nearby landing of the launcher’s twin side boosters nine minutes later. The rocket’s center core missed a landing attempt on SpaceX’s offshore drone ship.

The video comes from SpaceX’s webcast of the launch, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. EDT (0630 GMT) Tuesday.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) Falcon Heavy took off on its first night launch from pad 39A at the Florida spaceport, a facility that once hosted takeoffs by Saturn 5 moon rockets and space shuttles.

