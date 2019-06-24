June 24, 2019
Breaking News

Live coverage: SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy countdown down to its first night launch

June 24, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from launch pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with two dozen spacecraft on the U.S. Air Force’s Space Test Program-2 mission. Text updates will appear automatically below.

Spaceflight Now Members can watch a live view of the launch pad. Become a member and support our coverage. Follow us on Twitter.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!