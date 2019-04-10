April 10, 2019
Breaking News

Photos: Falcon Heavy raised vertical at pad 39A

April 10, 2019 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

SpaceX’s second Falcon Heavy, outfitted to produce more thrust than the heavy-lifter’s debut flight last year, was raised vertical at launch pad 39A in Florida on Wednesday ahead of a launch attempt with the Arabsat 6A communications satellite.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket rolled out of SpaceX’s hangar at pad 39A, the site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center where all of the Apollo moon landing missions took off, before sunrise Wednesday. Shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the erector raised the rocket vertical in preparation for final countdown preparations.

Wednesday’s launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT) and extends until 8:32 p.m. EDT (0032 GMT).

The Falcon Heavy’s 27 Merlin main engines will generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at full throttle to carry the school bus-size Arabsat 6A communications satellite into orbit.

See our Mission Status Center for updates on the countdown and launch.

Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now
Credit: Stephen Clark/Spaceflight Now

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!