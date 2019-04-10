Launch timeline for Falcon Heavy’s second flight

SpaceX’s second Falcon Heavy rocket is set for liftoff Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the heavy-lift launcher will head on an easterly course over the Atlantic Ocean atop more than 5 million pounds of thrust.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a launch window Wednesday that opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT) and closes at 8:32 p.m. EDT (0032 GMT).

The payload mounted atop the Falcon Heavy rocket is Arabsat 6A, a communications satellite built by Lockheed Martin for Arabsat, an operator based in Saudi Arabia.

The graphic above illustrates the paths of the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters, center core stage, and second stage during the rocket’s launch and landing operations. Four different components of the Falcon Heavy will follow trajectories toward different landing zones, or toward Earth orbit.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon Heavy’s second mission — and first commercial flight.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:09: Max Q

T+0:02:30: BECO

T+0:02:34: Booster Separation

T+0:02:51: Side Cores Begin Boostback Burn

T+0:03:31: MECO

T+0:03:35: Stage Separation

T+0:03:42: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:04:07: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:11: Side Boosters Begin Entry Burn

T+0:07:00: Center Core Begins Entry Burn

T+0:07:51: Side Booster Landings

T+0:08:48: SECO 1

T+0:09:48: Center Core Landing

T+0:27:34: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:29:00: SECO 2

T+0:34:02: Arabsat 6A Separation

