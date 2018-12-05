Photos: Falcon 9 poised for launch at pad 40

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was poised for launch Wednesday at Cape Canaveral’s Complex 40 launch pad carrying more than 5,600 pounds of supplies and experiments to the International Space Station.

The 213-foot-tall (65-meter) rocket is set for liftoff at 1:16 p.m. EST (1816 GMT) with a Dragon supply ship loaded with a NASA-sponsored instrument to study Earth’s forests from the space station, a tech demo payload to simulate satellite refueling in orbit, and numerous biological research experiments. The cargo also includes food, clothing and spare parts for the station and its six-person crew.

Wednesday’s launch will mark SpaceX’s 20th flight of the year, and the 65th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since the first version of SpaceX’s workhorse launcher debuted in June 2010. It will also be the 19th launch from Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center this year.

