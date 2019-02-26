Take an aerial 4K video tour of the Crew Dragon atop Falcon 9

Take an aerial tour of the Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. This footage was shot in 4k video resolution by a drone camera during pre-launch testing. The Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 will return to the launch pad this week for its first test flight, without astronauts aboard, to the International Space Station.

Video: NASA/KSC.