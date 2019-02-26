February 26, 2019
Take an aerial 4K video tour of the Crew Dragon atop Falcon 9

February 26, 2019 Spaceflight Now

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Take an aerial tour of the Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9 rocket on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. This footage was shot in 4k video resolution by a drone camera during pre-launch testing. The Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 will return to the launch pad this week for its first test flight, without astronauts aboard, to the International Space Station.

Video: NASA/KSC.

