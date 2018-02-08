Photos: Press site views of Falcon Heavy’s maiden launch

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket powered off launch pad 39A at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) Tuesday on its inaugural test flight, and we captured the launcher’s spectacular liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center’s Press Site around 3 miles from the pad.

Photographer Walter Scriptunas II took these images of the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifting off with nearly 5 million pounds of thrust and climbing into a sun-splashed Florida sky. The photo sequence also shows the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters jettisoning from the center core, then descending back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for landing.

