Photos: Launch pad cameras capture Falcon Heavy’s fiery liftoff

This up-close sequence of photos shows the Falcon Heavy rocket lifting off from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with nearly 5 million pounds of ground-shaking thrust.

Using remote cameras, photographer Walter Scriptunas II took these images of the 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket firing off pad 39A at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) Tuesday.

The photos show the Falcon Heavy’s 27 Merlin main engines firing to propel the 3.1-million-pound launcher into the sky.

