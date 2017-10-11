Falcon 9 launch timeline with SES 11/EchoStar 105

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday evening, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite into orbit 36 minutes later.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:53 p.m. EDT (2253 GMT) Wednesday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.
Perched atop the rocket is the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Airbus Defense and Space, ready to beam television programming and video services across the Americas for SES and EchoStar. The rocket will place the satellite into a high-altitude supersynchronous transfer orbit.
The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with SES 11/EchoStar 105, SpaceX’s third launch with a previously-flown first stage booster.