Falcon 9 launch timeline with SES 11/EchoStar 105

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday evening, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite into orbit 36 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:53 p.m. EDT (2253 GMT) Wednesday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the SES 11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Airbus Defense and Space, ready to beam television programming and video services across the Americas for SES and EchoStar. The rocket will place the satellite into a high-altitude supersynchronous transfer orbit.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with SES 11/EchoStar 105, SpaceX’s third launch with a previously-flown first stage booster.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

T+0:01:18: Max Q

T+0:02:35: MECO

T+0:02:38: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:40: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:40: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:24: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:08:33: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:38: SECO 1

T+0:26:59: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:27:58: SECO 2

T+0:36:07: SES 11/EchoStar 105 Separation

