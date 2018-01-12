Watch a replay of the United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on January 12, 2018, hauling into orbit a new eye in the sky for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Video: United Launch Alliance.
Watch a replay of the United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on January 12, 2018, hauling into orbit a new eye in the sky for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Video: United Launch Alliance.
© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.