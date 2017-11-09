November 10, 2017
Photos: Vega rocket lifts off with Moroccan satellite

November 9, 2017 Stephen Clark

A European Vega rocket took off Tuesday from a tropical launch pad in South America with Mohammed VI-A, a Moroccan spy satellite built in France.

The 98-foot-tall, four-stage rocket launched Tuesday from the Guiana Space Center at 10:42 p.m. French Guiana time (8:42 p.m. EST; 0142 GMT Wednesday). It was the 11th flight of a Vega rocket, and the third this year, all successful.

Launches of light-class Vega rockets are managed by Arianespace.

These photos show the Vega rocket’s late-night liftoff from French Guiana on the power of its Italian-built solid-fueled first stage booster, which produced nearly 700,000 pounds of thrust to drive the launcher skyward.

Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – JM Guillon
Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace – Photo Optique Video du CSG – P. Piron
Decollage depuis IBIS le 07-11-2017

