Falcon 9 launch timeline with Koreasat 5A

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Monday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Koreasat 5A communications satellite into orbit around 36 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT) Monday at the opening of a 144-minute launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the Koreasat 5A communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Thales Alenia Space for KTsat, a South Korean company which will use the new telecom relay station to broadcast television, provide Internet connectivity and support maritime services over the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, and broad swaths of Asia, including Korea and Japan.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Koreasat 5A.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

T+0:01:16: Max Q

T+0:02:33: MECO

T+0:02:36: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:38: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:40: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:22: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:08:32: SECO 1

T+0:08:35: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:26:45: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:27:52: SECO 2

T+0:35:38: Koreasat 5A Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.