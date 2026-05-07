Rocket Lab announces five-launch Neutron deal as it continues aiming for late 2026 debut

Rocket Lab announced the block sale of five Neutron rocket launches and three Electron rocket flights to a secret customer.

While the company didn’t disclose the value of the contract, it said it surpassed its previous record, which was a $190 million contract for 20 hypersonic, suborbital test flights of the Haste version of its Electron rocket for the Department of Defense.

During a first quarter 2026 earnings call on May 7, Adam Spice, Rocket Lab’s Chief Financial Officer, said they ended the quarter with about $2.2 billion in backlog, with launches accounting 41.5 percent of that.

“We are actively cultivating a strong pipeline that includes multi-launch agreements, large satellite platform contracts, and an increasingly diverse set of satellite component and subsystem merchant opportunities across government and commercial programs,” Spice said. “These larger, needle-moving opportunities can introduce lumpiness and backlog growth, but they are critical drivers of long-term value and scale for the business.”

Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said that investors should watch for “placing of items on test stands” as the benchmark of progress towards the first Neutron launch during the fourth quarter of 2026. He said they are working on an “aggressive schedule” to get to the pad.

“The teams has made tremendous strides on the stage one tank design refinements and have improved both the tank strength margins and manufacturability and give us confidence in the structural performance,” Beck said, referring to an unintended rupture of a first stage tank during a test at Wallops Flight Facility earlier this year.

“We’ve cleared separation events at full flight loads on the second stage article and interstage development system, which is great news. We’re now testing the resilience of the off-nominal separation events,” Beck added. “So, if you see something broken on the test stand from here on, know that’s completely intentional.”

It’s all gas no breaks with Archimedes engine testing at @NASAStennis. Full duration burns with TVC motions across the full conical sweep, vacuum engine hot fires, and both Archimedes test cells in operation all day every day. Archimedes is coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3giUBflyki — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) May 7, 2026

The rocket will be powered by nine, liquid methane-fueled Archimedes engines on the first stage, which are designed to provide nearly 1.5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, similar to the 1.7 million pounds of thrust achievable on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Beck said that “extensive testing” of the engines is ongoing at their test stands at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

“This is for both the stage one version of the engines and for the vacuum-optimized Archimedes that will power stage two,” Beck said. “It’s non-stop hot fires across both test stands as the team really stretches the performance of these engines while running them in the full range of gimbal angles for the thrust structure.

“Since completing qualification, the team has gotten stuck into fitting it out with all the flight set of avionics and fluid systems. That’s taking place at our Middle River facility before it’s sent out to Launch Complex 3 for integrated systems testing on the pad.”

Neutron features a unique payload fairing design, which Rocket Lab calls ‘Hungry Hippo.’ Those fairing halves remain attached to the first stage and open to release the second stage.

“Our qualified reusable fairing system has been covered in TPS or thermal protection system once arriving in Virginia,” Beck said. “Integration of the avionics and fluid systems on this part of the vehicle continues as well.”

Once Neutron makes its debut, Beck said they aim to replicate the Electron rollout by launching Neutron once during year one, three times during year two, and five times during year three. For comparison, Electron completed 2025 with 21 Electron rocket launches, after it debuted in May 2017.