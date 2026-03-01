Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX started the month of March with a successful Falcon 9 launch from California and aims to replicate that in Florida Sunday night.

The Starlink 10-41 mission will see the company return to Starlink flights heading off on a north-easterly trajectory, following a run of mostly south-easterly trajectory missions for the better part of four months.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 9:56:40 p.m. EST (0256:40 UTC). This will be SpaceX’s 22nd mission of the year supporting its broadband internet satellite constellation in low Earth orbit.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 90 percent chance for favorable weather during the Sunday night launch window, citing a small chance for interference from cumulus clouds.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number 1078. This will be its 26th flight after launching previous missions, like Crew-6, Nusantara Lima and USSF-124.

Less than 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1078 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ positioned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina.

If successful, this will be the 152nd landing on this vessel and the 580th booster landing for SpaceX to date.

Following the Sunday morning launch of 25 Starlink satellites, SpaceX deployed a total of 566 of its satellites so far this year.